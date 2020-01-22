Koekkoek produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Koekkoek has four assists in his last five games. The 25-year-old blueliner has just seven helpers to go with 44 hits, 27 blocked shots and 24 PIM in 23 appearances this season. He's trending up currently, but he still plays a limited role and isn't known for his scoring prowess.