Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Off to Windy City
Koekkoek was traded to the Blackhawks on Friday, along with a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, in exchange for defenseman Jan Rutta and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.
The 24-year-old will get a fresh start with Chicago after unsuccessfully trying to carve out a role with the Lightning who are stacked on the blue line. Koekkoek is predominantly a stay-at-home defenseman and only has 14 points in 85 career NHL contests. It remains to be seen when he'll suit up for his first game as a Blackhawk.
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Sent to minors for conditioning•
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Gets passed by rookie•
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Appears in first game this season•
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: May be on trade block•
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Re-signs with Tampa Bay•
Lightning's Slater Koekkoek: Receives qualifying offer from Tampa•
