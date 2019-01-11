Koekkoek was traded to the Blackhawks on Friday, along with a 2019 fifth-round draft pick, in exchange for defenseman Jan Rutta and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

The 24-year-old will get a fresh start with Chicago after unsuccessfully trying to carve out a role with the Lightning who are stacked on the blue line. Koekkoek is predominantly a stay-at-home defenseman and only has 14 points in 85 career NHL contests. It remains to be seen when he'll suit up for his first game as a Blackhawk.