Koekkoek scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Koekkoek had just one multi-point game in 2019-20, a two-assist effort versus the Kings on Oct. 27. The 26-year-old blueliner registered 10 points, 64 hits and 58 blocked shots in 42 contests during the regular season. In the playoffs, he's expected to serve in a bottom-pairing role.