Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Sitting as healthy scratch
Koekkoek has been a healthy scratch for each of the Blackhawks' last two games.
Now that Calvin de Haan and Connor Murphy have returned to the fold, Koekkoek has been relegated to a rotational role as Chicago's seventh defensemen. The 25-year-old won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
