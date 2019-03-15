Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek: Struggling to crack lineup
Koekkoek has been a healthy scratch for each of the Blackhawks' last three games.
Chicago's currently riding a four-game winning streak, so Koekkoek may be relegated to the press box until the Blackhawks' current defensive lineup shows signs of struggle. Once he's reinserted, the 25-year-old will likely replace Gustav Forsling or Carl Dahlstrom.
