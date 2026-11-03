Knight stopped 24 of 28 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. Colorado's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Knight couldn't preserve Chicago's early two-goal advantage, surrendering four unanswered goals before the Avalanche sealed the victory with an empty-netter. Chicago's recent struggles have made wins increasingly difficult to secure, limiting Knight's fantasy reliability despite his established starting role. He's won just one of his last six appearances, posting a 3.04 GAA and an .898 save percentage over that stretch.