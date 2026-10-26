Knight stopped 30 of 33 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Knight delivered a solid performance against his former team, bouncing back after allowing seven goals on 59 shots in losses to the Stars and Canadiens in his previous two outings, but Lars Eller's goal late in the third period ultimately decided the outcome. The 25-year-old netminder continues to face a challenging environment behind a struggling Chicago squad, and limited offensive support has restricted his win totals. Knight has dropped his last three decisions, going 2-4-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .891 save percentage while making six straight starts.