Knight turned aside 19 shots on 22 tries in Monday's 4-3 overtime preseason win over Minnesota.

Knight made his preseason debut Monday, where he ran into trouble in the third period before shoring up his defenses down the stretch in the OT win. The 25-year-old netminder is coming off an up-and-down campaign, where he posted a 19-25-11 record, a 2.82 GAA, a .902 save percentage and three shutouts across 55 regular-season appearances. Considering it was his first full season as a starter and Chicago invested in its defensive core by bringing in Bowen Byram, Knight could see his numbers rise during the 2026-27 campaign.