Knight will defend the road crease in Thursday's clash against the Sabres, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight will get back between the pipes Saturday looking to bounce back from his Opening Night loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday. He allowed four goals in the 5-2 loss, but managed to stop 32 shots in the effort. The 25-year-old backstop showed strong flashes of play in 2025-26, where he posted a 19-25-11 record, a 2.82 GAA, a .902 save percentage and three shutouts across 55 regular-season outings. He'll look to earn his first win of the new campaign against the Sabres, who faltered in a 6-3 loss Thursday.