Knight saved 37 of 41 shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Knight's strong performance in goal was a key reason why the Blackhawks made it to the shootout. The 23-year-old netminder allowed two goals in each of the second and third periods before tending a clean overtime. However, Winnipeg's Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti would get the best of him in the shootout to steal the win. Overall, Knight has a 16-16-3 record with a .901 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA. While Knight lacks the win totals of top netminders in fantasy, he's garnered a high volume of saves over the past few weeks to produce a solid output in most fantasy formats. If he elects to resign with Chicago, he will likely retain the top spot between the pipes and will be an x-factor for the team's success next season. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Monday against Montreal.