Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Beaten six times vs. Winnipeg
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 26 of 32 shots in Thursday's loss to the Jets.
Knight gave up a season-worst six goals in this loss. Although one bad outing won't define what he's done this season, it's worth noting that Knight might be trending toward the wrong direction after posting a save percentage below .900 in his last two starts.
