Knight made 23 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Hawks seemed to be cruising until they collapsed and the Leafs scored twice within eight seconds late in the third to steal the win. Knight may be 1-3-0 in his last four starts, but he's one of the Blackhawks' top players this season. He's 10-8-5 with a 2.55 GAA and .914 save percentage in 23 starts. He has two shutouts. Unfortunately, the Hawks are three points from the bottom of the Western Conference.