Knight gave up six goals on 17 shots in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Knight lasted about half of the game before head coach Jeff Blashill decided he'd had enough. Arvid Soderblom was marginally better, allowing three goals on 16 shots even as the Hurricanes let off the gas late in the game. Knight has lost four straight games, giving up 17 goals on 103 shots in that span. For the season, he has a 4-10-0 record with a 3.66 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 14 starts. Knight faces enough shots to be worth the risk for fantasy managers chasing saves, but he's little more than a No. 3 goalie in most formats due to his poor ratios and low chance to win. The Blackhawks have some time to reset before hosting the Sabres on Thursday.