Knight posted a 33-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Knight cooled off the Flames' recent success on offense and delivered a strong performance for his first shutout in a Blackhawks sweater. It was the sixth shutout of Knight's career, and he's allowed two or fewer goals in six of his 11 outings this season. He improved to 6-3-2 with a 2.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage. Knight and the Blackhawks have both taken a step forward this year, and he should continue to be a reliable fantasy netminder as long as the team in front of him does its job. The Blackhawks close out their road trip Sunday in Detroit.