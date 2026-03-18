Knight made 33 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Minnesota grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first period, but Knight stood tall over the next 40 minutes to give Chicago a chance to tie it up. There wasn't much the 24-year-old netminder could do on Mats Zuccarello's one-timer from the slot in OT, however. Knight has just one win in his last seven starts, going 1-4-2 over that stretch wit ha 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage.