Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Comes up short in OT
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight made 33 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.
Minnesota grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first period, but Knight stood tall over the next 40 minutes to give Chicago a chance to tie it up. There wasn't much the 24-year-old netminder could do on Mats Zuccarello's one-timer from the slot in OT, however. Knight has just one win in his last seven starts, going 1-4-2 over that stretch wit ha 2.96 GAA and .900 save percentage.
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