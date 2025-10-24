Knight allowed two goals on 31 shots Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Have the Hawks found their man in net? Knight is 3-2-1 in six starts with a 1.97 GAA and .937 save percentage. Perhaps more impressively, he is leading the NHL in goals saved above expectation (GSAx) with 9.8. Jakob Dobes is second with 7.8 and Connor Hellebuyck has a 7.7 score in that category. The season will be long for Knight and the Hawks, but right now, the young man is showing off his skill and that skill is going to help. A lot.