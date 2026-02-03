Knight made 24 saves in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Chicago built a 4-0 lead before Knight finally saw Will Smith snap a puck past him midway through the second period. The 24-year-old netminder has faded a bit over the last couple weeks, giving up at least three goals in five straight starts while going 2-2-1 with a 3.11 GAA and .877 save percentage.