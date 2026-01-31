Knight stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Knight ended up with his third straight loss, as he couldn't contain the third-line duo of Charlie Coyle (hat trick, assist) and Mathieu Olivier (one goal, one assist). During the skid, Knight has given up 10 goals on 72 shots. He's now at a 15-15-7 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 37 starts this season. Knight has had some good stretches, but he's still prone to some struggles while acting as the last layer of defense for a young team. He'll likely get the nod for Monday's home game versus the Sharks, as he has typically been starting two of every three games recently.