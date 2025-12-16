Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Defending crease Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will protect the road net against Toronto on Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Knight is coming off a 23-save effort in Friday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis. He has a 10-7-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Toronto is tied for fifth in the league with 3.29 goals per game this year.
