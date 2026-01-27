default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knight will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Wild, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight is coming off his worst outing of the month -- he allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers. The 24-year-old is 5-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage over eight appearances in January. He'll have a daunting task against a Wild squad that sits fifth overall in the NHL with 68 points and has scored at least three goals in five straight games, a span in which they are 3-1-1.

More News