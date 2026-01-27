Knight will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Wild, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight is coming off his worst outing of the month -- he allowed four goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers. The 24-year-old is 5-3-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage over eight appearances in January. He'll have a daunting task against a Wild squad that sits fifth overall in the NHL with 68 points and has scored at least three goals in five straight games, a span in which they are 3-1-1.