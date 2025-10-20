Knight stopped 38 of 39 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Knight posted a season-high mark in saves and shots faced while matching his season-low tally of goals allowed in what turned out to be a masterful performance between the pipes. The 24-year-old came quite close to posting shootout, but Mason McTavish's power-play goal with 36 seconds left denied him that opportunity. Knight has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts, a span where he's gone 1-1-1 with a 1.28 GAA and an excellent .957 save percentage.