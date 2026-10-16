Knight stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Knight stood tall when he needed to despite giving up a goal in each period during regulation. The 25-year-old netminder has won three of his last four outings, accounting for all of the Blackhawks' victories this year. He's also allowed at least three goals in five of six appearances, posting a 3.52 GAA and an .890 save percentage. Knight's fantasy value is linked more to his workload than his numbers. The Blackhawks' next game is at home versus the Stars on Saturday, which will be a challenging matchup.