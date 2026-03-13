Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Earns overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Knight snapped a four-game skid with this performance, which was also his return from missing three contests due to an illness. The 24-year-old improved to 17-18-8 with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Now that he's healthy, Knight is likely to handle a majority of the starts for the Blackhawks. They wrap up this brief road trip in Vegas on Saturday.
