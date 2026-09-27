Knight stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 preseason win over the Blues.

Knight kept St. Louis scoreless for most of the first two periods while Chicago built a 3-0 advantage. Jonatan Berggren finally beat him with 56 seconds remaining in the second, and Colton Parayko cut the lead to one with an extra-attacker goal at 18:44 of the third. Knight held off the Blues' final push to finish with a .935 save percentage and earn his second win in as many preseason starts. He should open the regular season as the starter against the Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

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