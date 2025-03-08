Knight stopped 36 of 39 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over Utah.

Knight has made two appearances for the Blackhawks since being acquired in the trade that sent Seth Jones to the Panthers, but he's looked impressive so far, winning both contests and saving 77 of 81 shots against him, good for a .951 save percentage. The promising 23-year-old goaltender will aim to continue this solid stretch of play in his next start, but since the Blackhawks will play Saturday at Nashville in the second leg of a back-to-back set, he's likely to be rested. If that's the case, his next start would be Monday in Colorado.