Knight stopped 15 of 17 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Knight was able to put an end to an eight-game losing streak in the Blackhawks' season finale. He didn't have a great performance, but his teammates picked him up with a strong third period. Knight ends the campaign at 19-25-11 with a 2.82 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 55 starts. That kind of workload will make him a viable fantasy option in 2026-27, though the Blackhawks will need to make some progress, particularly in their defensive zone, to flip his record around.