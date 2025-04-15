Knight is slated to draw the road start against the Senators on Tuesday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Knight made a season-high 38 saves on 42 shots Saturday against Winnipeg, but was charged with the shootout loss. The 23-year-old has recorded just one win in his last seven appearances, turning in a 3.39 GAA and an .879 save percentage in that span. However, the Sens are choosing to rest a few players Tuesday, so Knight has an opportunity to close out the campaign on a high note. The Connecticut native is 2-1-0 with one shutout, a 3.67 GAA and an .879 save percentage over three career outings against Ottawa.