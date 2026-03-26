Knight is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia on Thursday, per Jack Bushman of Chicago Hockey Now.

Knight stopped 30 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville in his last start Sunday. He's 18-19-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 47 outings in 2025-26. Philadelphia has a 9-3-1 record across its past 13 games, but the Flyers have averaged a modest 2.46 goals per game over that stretch.