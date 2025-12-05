Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Expected to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight is set to start on the road against the Kings on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Knight is 8-5-5 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 18 outings this season. He stopped 25 of 28 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas on Tuesday. The Kings are in a tie for 28th in goals per game with 2.62.
