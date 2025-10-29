Knight stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Knight has earned the win in each of his last three starts while allowing three or fewer goals each time, so the 24-year-old netminder is clearly trending in the right direction. He's posted an excellent .936 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA over that three-game winning run, which includes victories over the Ducks, Lightning and Senators.