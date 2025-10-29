Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Extends winning streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
Knight has earned the win in each of his last three starts while allowing three or fewer goals each time, so the 24-year-old netminder is clearly trending in the right direction. He's posted an excellent .936 save percentage and a 1.97 GAA over that three-game winning run, which includes victories over the Ducks, Lightning and Senators.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Tending twine against Senators•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Continues to rack up early success•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to face Tampa Bay•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Earns OT win Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Starting against Ducks•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Falls in shootout•