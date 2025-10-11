Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Facing Canadiens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Knight will make his second start of the season. He looked great against Florida on Opening Night, allowing three goals on 37 shots to the defending Stanley Cup champions. Knight will face the Canadiens who have scored seven goals over two games this season.
