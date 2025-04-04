Knight will guard the visiting crease in Washington on Friday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender in Chicago after his trade from Florida for Seth Jones on March 1. Knight is 3-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 10 starts after going 12-8-1 with a 2.40 GAA with the Panthers over 23 games in 2024-25. The Capitals should give Knight all he can handle as they lead the NHL in scoring, averaging 3.60 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Slips up late•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Set to face Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Struggles again Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Getting starting nod•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Stuck with another loss•
-
Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Starting against New Jersey•