Knight will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, according to Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.

Knight has been strong between the pipes this season, keeping Chicago in games they were outplayed in. The netminder is 13-12-6 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Knight will face the low-scoring Flames, who are averaging just 2.54 goals per game, 31st in the NHL.