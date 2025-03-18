Knight will draw the home start Tuesday against the Kraken, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Knight has dropped back-to-back games after winning his first two outings with the Blackhawks since being acquired in a trade from the Panthers. He's posted a solid .928 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA with Chicago so far. Seattle is tied for 14th in the NHL in 2024-25 with 2.97 goals per game this season.