Knight turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Montreal.

The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but Zachary Bolduc deflected home a Lane Hutson point shot just 20 seconds into the final frame, and Chicago never recovered. Knight has lost three straight starts and four of his last five, and through seven outings in December he's gone 2-4-1 with a 2.71 GAA and .903 save percentage while getting fewer than two goals of offensive support a game during that stretch -- a circumstance that likely isn't going to improve any time soon while Connor Bedard (upper body) is on the shelf.