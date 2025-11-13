Knight stopped 33 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Knight failed to uphold three separate leads in this game, and defenseman Simon Nemec completed his hat trick in overtime to send Knight to the defeat. While Knight has gone 2-1-2 over his last five games, he's allowed a reasonable 15 goals in that span, especially when he's faced at least 30 shots in each of those outings. The 24-year-old is at a 6-3-3 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .923 save percentage over appearances. Knight looks like a big part of the Blackhawks' early success this season, so expect him to continue seeing ample playing time. Chicago's next game is at home versus the high-scoring Maple Leafs on Saturday.