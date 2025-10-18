Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Falls in shootout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Once again, Knight gave the Blackhawks good enough goaltending to have a chance at a win. He's unlucky to be 1-2-1 this year, having allowed just nine goals on 119 shots. The 24-year-old netminder is playing at a high level in a starting role, and the Blackhawks have showed some flashes of taking the first steps out of their rebuild. Fantasy managers should at least check on Knight -- his ratios won't hurt, even if he's having trouble compiling wins. The Blackhawks host another young team when the Ducks come to town Sunday.
