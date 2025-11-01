default-cbs-image
Knight was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports, indicating he will get the road start in Edmonton on Saturday.

Knight had a rough start Thursday, giving up six goals on 32 shots in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .914 save percentage across eight starts this season, as he has solidified the Chicago goaltending situation. The Oilers average 3.17 goals per game in 2025-26, 18th in the NHL.

