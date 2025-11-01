Knight was the first goaltender off the ice during morning skate, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports, indicating he will get the road start in Edmonton on Saturday.

Knight had a rough start Thursday, giving up six goals on 32 shots in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.59 GAA and a .914 save percentage across eight starts this season, as he has solidified the Chicago goaltending situation. The Oilers average 3.17 goals per game in 2025-26, 18th in the NHL.