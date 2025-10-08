Knight made 34 saves in a 3-2 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Knight was sharp against his former team and kept the game tied until the mid-point of the third frame. He actually gave his team a chance to win against the Stanley Cup champions, who raised their championship banner before the game. Knight faced a barrage in the first period when the Panthers held a 17-3 shot advantage, but just two got past including one on the power play. And perhaps more importantly, his opponent and former battery mate, Sergei Bobrovsky had high praise for the young 'tender earlier in the day, saying Knight has all the ingredients to be one of the best goalies in the game. He will have a tough year on a young Hawks team, but Knight's future looks bright.