Knight made 24 saves in a 4-3 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Knight got more support than he did against Vegas in the season opener, but it still wasn't enough. Knight is going to see a lot of rubber this season and wins are going to be tough as the young team in front of him starts to grow up. His talent is obvious -- he delivered above-average GAA (2.82) and save percentage (.902) last season. Your format will dictate if Knight is a strong third goalie, average second or a complete anchor on your fantasy squad.