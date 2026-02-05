Knight stopped 16 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to Columbus, with the Blue Jackets' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Chicago apparently got an early start on its Olympic break, as the offense was a no-show in Columbus and the defense let the Jackets buzz around Knight all night. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in six straight starts, going 2-3-1 over that stretch with a 3.11 GAA and .872 save percentage, and a few weeks off will probably do him some good.