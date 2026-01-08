Knight stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Knight picked up his third win in a row and extended the Blackhawks' winning streak to four games. The 24-year-old netminder didn't have to be great since the offense took care of business, highlighted by a four-goal second period. Knight is up to 13-11-6 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 30 starts this season. He'll likely split the next two games with Arvid Soderblom, as the Blackhawks host the Capitals on Friday before visiting the Predators on Saturday.