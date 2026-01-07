default-cbs-image
Knight will be between the pipes at home versus St. Louis on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Knight has struggled for wins over his last 10 outings, posting a 3-6-1 record despite a 2.92 GAA and .890 save percentage. Still, the 24-year-old netminder should be capable of getting over the 20-win mark for the first time in his career. With an upcoming back-to-back, Knight should feature against either the Capitals or Predators on Friday or Saturday, respectively, with Arvid Soderblom taking the other game.

