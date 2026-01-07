Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets starting nod against Blues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will be between the pipes at home versus St. Louis on Wednesday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Knight has struggled for wins over his last 10 outings, posting a 3-6-1 record despite a 2.92 GAA and .890 save percentage. Still, the 24-year-old netminder should be capable of getting over the 20-win mark for the first time in his career. With an upcoming back-to-back, Knight should feature against either the Capitals or Predators on Friday or Saturday, respectively, with Arvid Soderblom taking the other game.
