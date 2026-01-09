Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gets starting nod Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Friday, Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News reports.
Knight enters the contest on a three-game winning streak. He is 13-11-6 with a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. The Capitals are generating 3.25 goals per game, tied with Anaheim for ninth in the NHL.
