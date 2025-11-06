Knight will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Knight has hit a bit of a skid, going 1-1-1 with 12 goals allowed on 86 shots over his last three games. He may get a bit of a reprieve against a Canucks team that is far from full strength, though Conor Garland (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup.