Knight will protect the home goal versus the Golden Knights on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Knight has gone 1-5-0 with 21 goals allowed over his last six games. The Golden Knights are a formidable opponent, having scored 20 goals during their four-game winning streak.
