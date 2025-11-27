Knight stopped 20 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Knight extended his winless skid to three starts, and he's been unable to post a save percentage of at least .890 in two of those games, so he's clearly trending in the wrong direction. Knight's role as Chicago's No. 1 goaltender isn't under any threat, but his recent results have been subpar lately. He's gone 1-2-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .905 save percentage over his last five starts. That's a downgrade compared to the 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage he posted in October.