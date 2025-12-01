default-cbs-image
Knight stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Knight didn't have his best performance between the pipes, but at least he managed to get back to winning ways. The 24-year-old has won just two of his last five outings, going 2-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.

