Blackhawks' Spencer Knight: Gives up three goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knight stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.
Knight didn't have his best performance between the pipes, but at least he managed to get back to winning ways. The 24-year-old has won just two of his last five outings, going 2-2-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .904 save percentage in that span.
