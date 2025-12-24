Knight stopped 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Knight was beaten once in the first and second periods, and the third goal came through an empty-netter late in the final frame. Knight has had solid performances throughout the season, but he can't seem to snap his losing skid. He's lost each of his last four starts despite posting a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage over that stretch.