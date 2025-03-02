Knight and a conditional 2026 first-round pick were acquired by Chicago from Florida on Saturday in exchange for Seth Jones and a 2026 fourth-round selection.

Knight has a 12-8-1 record, 2.40 GAA and .907 save percentage in 23 appearances with the Panthers in 2024-25. Still just 23 years old, Knight has the potential to be Chicago's starting goaltender for years to come. However, he might be in for a rough time in the short term because the rebuilding Blackhawks are likely to offer less support in front of him than he was getting with the Panthers. Knight is in the second season of a three-year, $13.5 million contract and is set to be a restricted free agent at the end of that deal.